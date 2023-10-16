PDP Kick As Police, DSS Seal Party Secretariat

The members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State have kicked against the siege on the party secretariat by men of the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Security Service (DSS) to prevent protest against the Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Some youth of the opposition party have planned a protest to demand the whereabouts of Governor Akeredolu who they said has not been seen since he announced his resumption from medical leave.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had alleged that some members of the party in connivance with the opposition party had planned to unleash violence in the State following the absence of the governor.

The APC through its Spokesperson, Mr Alex Kalejaye said such a protest could be hijacked by miscreants and may lead to a breakdown of law and order.

But men of the Police and DSS lay siege to the party secretariat to prevent a breakdown of law and order. They were positioned in strategic locations around the Alagbaka where the secretariat is located.

Addressing the youth, a party member Mr. Oluyi Akintayo said they sought and obtained a police permit before planning to embark on the protest to demand that the governor should address the people of the state or resign from office.

Akintayo said “We were embarrassed because the security agencies were fully notified because we don’t want a situation where PDP will be responsible for a breakdown of law and order. But to our ought most shock, we saw security agencies with Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) and their vehicles with about 400 personnel armed to the teeth at the front of our secretariat.

“And we were asking them what they were doing here but they said they don’t want us to enter. After some time, they allowed us access but some of our staff were asked to leave the office. All the youth that were supposed to participate in the peaceful protest were outside.

“All we have asked for is very simple. Where is Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu? He was elected the Governor of Ondo State, but he failed four years and the second term is going without result.

Even if he is not going to do anything, let him come to Ondo State. If he is not capable of ruling again, let him resign honorably. So, we are asking Akeredolu to resign or he resumes.”

Similarly, the PDP through its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kennedy Peretei said the protest still held despite the plan by the security agencies to prevent them from accessing the secretariat.

Peretei in a statement said “As early as 6.00 am this morning, a combined team of Police, SSS men and Anti-cultists Unit of the Nigerian Police stormed the Ondo State PDP Secretariat with Armored Personnel Carrier more than eight Hilux vehicles and nearly 400 men in all to seal off the secretariat to stall a PDP Youth Wing protest to demand the whereabouts of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu who has not been seen in Ondo State since April this year.

“Even staff of the secretariat were denied access to their offices. The stern-looking officers offered no explanations. However, it took frantic efforts of members of the PDP State Working Committee before the secretariat gate was opened amidst serious tension and confrontation.

“PhotoJournalists were threatened to stop recording anything lest their cameras were smashed. But as the PDP youths forced themselves into the secretariat, proceeding on a street protest would amount to daring the trigger-happy police to do their worst.

“As much as the officers tried to stop the protest, they failed because the youths displayed their banners and placards to Journalists who gained entrance into the secretariat.

“As we speak, the policemen are still in front of the secretariat with their vehicles. I want to use this medium to appeal to the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police and the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command to immediately withdraw their men from our secretariat. We cannot be intimidated by security agents who are paid with taxpayers’ money. We have the right to demand for the whereabouts of the governor if he is missing in action.”