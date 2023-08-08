PDP Jittery Of Ganduje Emergence As APC National Chairman – Legislator

The emergence of former Governor of Kano State, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has sent a serious signal to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that indeed they have to wait a little longer than they expected before they stage a comeback to power in Nigeria and many states.

Speaking in Kano on Tuesday, a member of the State House of Assembly from 2011-2023, Yusuf Babangida Sulaiman, said the reactions of PDP and many other opponents of Ganduje to becoming the APC National Chairman have sent intense jitters and have unsettled those who do not wish the party well.

“Interestingly, our opponents want to be in a position to advise Us on who best to lead our Party, this clearly shows that the emergence of Ganduje would not have come at a better time than now”.

“As for other minions that are largely sponsored and have made it a duty to vilify Ganduje, this is only the beginning of their heartache because he is poised to lead the APC through a smooth formation of government and institutionalization of a proper Political reward system, victory in upcoming Polls in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo and a grand return of Edo back to APC”, Babangida boosted.

With regard to the alleged trouncing of their Party in Kano the PDP which he said has becomes a Caricature compared to its former self, is in no position to argue Kano with APC.

Yusuf Babangida, notes that “the PDP given its placement in both rounds of elections in 2023 in Kano, I would rather advise to discussed the outcome of the elections with their buddies in much smaller Communions like the LP, PRP, and their likes.”

The former House of Assembly member, explained further that they are indeed open to constructive criticism which they would warmly embrace from a logical perspective to make APC stronger and better.

“But for illogical scripters, they can continue their convenient one-sided accounts laced with falsehood and imagination, while Ganduje and APC are only plotting the beginning of great positive things to come for the Party”.