PDP Is The Best Party In The Whole Of Africa - Jerry Gaana

Former Minister of Information to the People’s Democratic Party, Jerry Gana, during a speech at the Founding Founders Convening of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 election, acknowledged the presence of all state governors, including Bauchi’s Governor, Bola Muhammed.

He also recognized the former Senate President of the Party, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and all present members of the National Assembly and National Working Committee (NWC).

His speech highlighted the relevance of the PDP to the growth of the country and the great exploits the party has made since 1998.

He assured the Nigerian people that the People’s Democratic Party is a working party.

“The People’s Democratic Party is alive, it’s flourishing, it’s moving. The PDP is alive! And those who have gone somewhere (hiding here, hiding there), we are remaining in PDP!

“We are progressing in PDP! We are mobilizing in PDP, and we are going to win in PDP!”

Principles Of The People’s Democratic Party By The Founding Fathers

The Founding Fathers outlined fundamental objectives to guide the role of the Party in the development of the country. The Former Minister highlighted the 12 of them, saying two have already been achieved.

“The first rule is to terminate military rule in Nigeria and to restore democracy. PDP restored Democracy! The second part was to ensure that civilian rule can be authoritative.”

“To raise a liberated, secure, and transformed Nigerian nation with faith and confidence in itself and distinguished by a culture of excellence in good governance – PDP governs well, we have no time wasting our time. Wherever PDP is governing, we govern with excellence.”

“To restructure the Nigerian State in the spirit of governing federalism – we believe in fair, equitable distribution of power, wealth, and opportunities”

“The Founding Fathers desire to transform the Nigerian National economy, vastly increase productivity, effective wealth creation (We are tired of poverty), and provide massive employment opportunities for our youth.”

“Fifthly, to ensure the security and welfare of the people of Nigeria.”

He stated that the primary responsibility of the government is to guarantee the security and well-being of its people, a task the APC has failed to do.

“Number six, to promote a corruption-free governor structure, characterized by a fair, open, competent, highly responsive system of public administration”

“To establish a moral and ethical society guided by the core values of truth, honesty, integrity, compassion, and social justice.”

“To create a dynamic economy designed to serve the people’s interests in which market forces are combined to create forces of solidarity and partnership to create wealth.”

“To establish a free and democratic society, in which the powers and actions of government are lawful.”

“To raise a political leadership that is exemplary, selfless, and honest, energetic, and resourceful, with an aspiring outlook, with capacity and wisdom to mobilize the massive resources of Nigeria.”

He concluded the objective outline by encouraging all participants of the event that the PDP is a party aimed at transforming, and they have no other reason to mobilize

“Our beloved PDP was founded on values, ideals. You have no reason whatsoever to go elsewhere. No party in Nigeria is based on principles; they just want to gather and agree to share. We want to encourage our people, produce, remove poverty, and make life meaningful for the masses.”

“Let Us Give Our Youths A Chance” – Jerry Gaana

The professor encouraged members of the party to remain unified, treating themselves as brothers and sisters.

“No back door moves, no way of cheating others. We are family. We have to be consistently good.”

He applauded the Nigerian youths and highlighted the role of leaders in raising the youths and giving them tremendous opportunities

“The youths are digitally fluent; they can go anywhere in the world. Don’t be afraid of encouraging the youths to take over. This is what leaders do.”

A New PDP Is Emerging, Hope Is Not Lost – Jerry Gaana

The speaker, Jerry Gaana also emphasized the programs the next leaders must prioritize.

“We must promote stability and good governance.”

“We must ensure peace and security.”

“We must transform this national economy into great wealth. Nigerians are tired of poverty, and there are tremendous resources here. I’m a geographer. There are so many resources in Nigeria. We have no business being poor. The whole of Kogi state alone can feed the whole of Nigeria, or Niger state. There is no state in Nigeria where we don’t have viable, wonderful mineral resources.”

“Nigeria has such an attractive economy and so many people want to come and invest, but APC is being very evil gatekeepers. When people come to Nigeria to invest, they sit on the money. They don’t allow the money to get to the economy.”

“These people who are governing now are too selfish, self-centered.”

He assured the Nigerian people that the party will continue to work until Nigeria is transformed, reiterating the fact that hope is not lost.