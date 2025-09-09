PDP Is Now Controlled By APC – Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye, a former lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, has described the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as “Dead and buried”, asserting that the party is now controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Tuesday, Melaye declared that the opposition party has lost its independence, dashing any prospect of its revival.

Melaye, who once contested on the PDP platform as a governorship candidate in Kogi State, alleged that elements loyal to the APC had infiltrated the party and were directing its affairs from the Presidential Villa.

He said, “Apart from our Lord Jesus Christ, no dead can rise again. PDP is dead and buried. The party was sold, and I’m not sure they even got the payment receipt. What you have now is an APC-controlled PDP,” he said.

“It is a party that has been controlled from the villa. I have said before that as far as we are concerned, it is the agents of the APC that control the PDP,” he added.

The former senator clarified that he is no longer a member of the PDP, noting that he has now joined the African Democratic Congress, which he described as the viable platform to unseat President Bola Tinubu’s APC-led administration in the next general elections.

“I’m a proud member of the ADC, and by the grace of God, that is the party that will unseat Tinubu and send APC out of the villa come May 29, 2027.”

Shifting the conversation from the PDP’s internal crisis, Melaye urged Nigerians to channel their attention toward addressing the nation’s pressing socio-economic and governance challenges.

“There are critical issues bedevilling this country: hunger, malnutrition, misgovernance, and maladministration. Those are the issues I think we should discuss, not a dead party.”