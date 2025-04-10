PDP Is Alive, Not In Morgue, Party Replies Spokesman

Share

The Ondo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed claims of internal collapse within its ranks, stating that the party remains vibrant and strong.

This comes in response to the resignation of its former Publicity Secretary, Hon. Kennedy Peretei, who claimed the party was on “life support” and on its “way to the morgue.”

Reacting to Peretei’s resignation, the PDP, through its Director of Media and Publicity, Hon. Leye Igbagbo, said the former spokesman’s comments were “misguided, malicious, and a reflection of personal disappointment over his botched chairmanship ambition.”

In a statement released on Thursday, Igbagbo said:

“Our party wonders how an unrealized personal ambition of an individual could have suddenly driven a whole organization to an intensive care unit from where it is allegedly being taken to the morgue.”

He continued, “It is extremely amusing that Mr. Kennedy Peretei, who claimed the PDP was comatose, could still scheme relentlessly to assume leadership of the same party. It seems he has confused the death of his chairmanship dream with the death of the party itself.”

Earlier, in his resignation letter, Peretei lamented the PDP’s lack of electoral success and accused the party’s leadership of using the platform for selfish political trading. He noted that the party had lost three consecutive elections and had shown no genuine commitment to reversing the trend.

However, the party leadership described his accusations as a “hallucination,” asserting that the PDP in Ondo State is gaining momentum and remains the main political alternative for the people ahead of the next electoral cycle.

“The PDP is alive and bouncing in Ondo State, and this is the reason so many people are jostling for its leadership. The people of Ondo are simply waiting for another golden opportunity to correct the mistakes of the past, especially with the current APC-led government failing to provide purposeful governance,” Igbagbo said.

He further advised political actors to show maturity in both victory and loss rather than launching smear campaigns out of frustration.

“Let us respect the processes and decisions of the majority, and not cry wolf where none exists,” he concluded.

