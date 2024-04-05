PDP, IPAC Disagree Over Shift In Date Of Jigawa LG Poll

The JIgawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected a call by the state chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) for the extension of the local government election slated for June this year by one year. Rising from a meeting in Dutse, the state capital, IPAC said the extension would allow for proper preparations for the conduct of the poll. IPAC called for amendment of the state’s electoral law in order to give political parties notice of 360 days to prepare for elections.

However, in a chat with New Telegraph in Dutse the Dutse Municipal Council PDP Chairman, Alhaji Saadu Barwa, said a few individuals in IPAC were only trying to force the idea of the shifting on the majority. Barwa accused the IPAC leadership of working for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to manipulate the tenure of the local governments in the state. “The tenure of anyone elected is clearly stated by the law. The JIgawa State Government Council’s term is expiring by July this year. “The current 27 local government chairmen and 287 councillors were elected in March 2021 for a period of three years.”