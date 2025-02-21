Share

The Nigerian Youths for Atiku (NYFA), has said that the internal disputes within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will not determine the fate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 general elections.

The support group, which has been throwing its weight behind Atiku, the 2023 PDP presidential candidate, made this remark in a statement issued on Friday in Lagos.

Mr Dare Dada, the NYFA’s Director of Communications, said the position was given after the group’s strategic meeting on Wednesday in Lagos.

Dada, however, urged the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to urgently intervene in the party’s internal disputes and restore sanity to its ranks.

“NYFA has critically assessed the ongoing power tussle within the party, where certain individuals appear more focused on personal gains rather than the collective wealth of the People’s Democratic Party.

“It is rather unfortunate that the party has strayed from the vision of its founding fathers and leaders who envisioned good governance, democratic consolidation, and a vibrant platform for leadership development.

“Recent, events have not only exposed the incompetence of the current leadership but have also further diminished the reputation of a party once hailed as the largest in Africa.

“We make bold to say that the orchestrated disputes will not determine the fate of Atiku in 2027 as he is ready to put smiles on Nigerians’ faces,” Dada said.

According to him, the resignation of prominent members and elected officials across the three geopolitical zones is a clear indication that the PDP is in turmoil.

“Personal interests have taken precedence over the party’s collective mission, endangering our shared political future.

“It is time for individuals who once benefited from the party to stop undermining its unity for selfish gains.

“The pretence that all is well within the party must end because the reality tells a different story,” the NYFA spokesman said.

He said the NYFA is aware of ongoing efforts to suspend the Chairman of the Party’s Disciplinary Committee, Chief Tom Ikimi as part of a broader scheme to weaken the party.

According to him, this follows a similar attempt to suspend the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT), Sen. Adolphus Wabara, from his ward.

“These are considered to be a desperate and outdated tactic which will not succeed. These internal betrayals only serve to destabilise the party further,” Dada said.

He said that the PDP Governors’ Forum must remain united against these fifth columnists and those working to undermine the party in 2027.

Dada also noted that the party’s leadership must instil discipline to brighten the fortune of the party in 2027.

According to him, the PDP cannot be keeping those who openly worked against the party in the last election, while simultaneously encouraging the suspension of the BOT Chairman, who has been championing unity.

“Their actions suggest that their primary goal is to prevent Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from contesting in 2027 rather than positioning PDP as a viable alternative for Nigerians.

“PDP must redeem itself and prove to Nigerians that it is not an annexe of the APC.

“A party that once stood as the symbol of Nigeria’s democracy has, regrettably, become a shadow of itself, allowing its leaders to work against its own interests,” he remarked.

“The time to reclaim the PDP’s legacy is now,” he added.

He stressed that the party had arrived at a critical political crossroads where every member must now decide his or her future.

