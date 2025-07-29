PDP Intact, Formidable In Kwara, National Level – Saraki

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has reaffirmed the strength and unity of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at both the Kwara State and national levels, dismissing rumours linking him or the party to any political coalition.

Saraki made the clarification during a closed-door meeting with PDP stakeholders at his GRA residence in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. Addressing the party faithful before the media was excused, he said the gathering was necessary to clear misconceptions and speak frankly as “one family.”

“I’m here as a democrat whose people have asked to clarify a number of issues about the party. You have all been observing what’s happening at the national level, and I owe you the responsibility to come down and explain.

“You’re also aware of the innuendo surrounding my involvement in certain developments. I believe it’s important for you to hear the truth from the horse’s mouth,” Saraki said.

He emphasized that he never instructed any party member to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or any coalition, asserting that the PDP remains intact and formidable.

Earlier, the PDP Chairman in the state, Hon. Babatunde Mohammed, reiterated that the party is not involved in any coalition talks, stating that “PDP remains the only true opposition party in the country.”

“We are not part of any coalition. The PDP in Kwara is strong and united, and we will win in the next general elections,” he said.

Mohammed also briefed members on the upcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and the state congress. He announced that aspirants vying for positions in the State Executive Council would pay N1 million for nomination forms, while ward executive aspirants would pay N20,000.

“It’s N1 million for State Executive Chairmanship aspirants and N20,000 for ward executive positions,” he said.

On the continuous voter registration exercise set to commence on August 18, 2025, Saraki urged members to take the process seriously and mobilize support.

He commended their efforts during the last membership revalidation exercise and encouraged them to continue leading party activities at the grassroots.