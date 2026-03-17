PDP Inaugurates Newly Elected State Working Committee In Ebonyi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has inaugurated the newly-elected State Working Committee (SWC) of the party, led by Hon. Chukwuma Igwe.

The new State Executive members were elected at the state congress held at the party Secretariat, Km 8 Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway, Abakaliki, last weekend.

Members of the party executive inaugurated include Chief Chris Elechi Ngwuta (Deputy Chairman), Prince Kigsley Igwe (Treasurer), Barrister Okohue Nkaa (Legal Adviser), Okoro Chukwudi Goodluck (Organising Secretary) and Nnanna Emea Oji, Youth Leader respectively.

Others include Mrs Chinyere Nwele (Women Leader), Darlington Onwe (Publicity Secretary), Emmanuel Uka Abraham (Financial Secretary), Francis Alegu (Auditor), Alhaji Idris Oken (Vice Chairman Central), Barrister Ugochukwu Obasi (Vice Chairman South) and Mrs. Nwojiji Blessing Chinazum (Vice Chairman North).

The new Chairman, Hon. Chukwuma Igwe, was a member of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

The Congress, which witnessed a large turnout of party faithful, was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) while the presence of security operatives ensured the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Addressing party fauthfuls, the Chairman of the 7-man Congress Committee, Barrister Ukpai Ukairo, announced that the PDP adopted consensus in the election of the new leadership to reduce rancour.

Barrister Ukairo reminded the newly elected leadership of the party that serious work awaits them, stressing that the PDP was poised to bounce back to victory during the 2027 general elections.

Earlier in an address, the South-east National Vice Chairman (NVC) of the party, Hon. Chidiebere Goodluck Egwu, congratulated the new executive and urged them to work with the leaders and stakeholders of the party to rebuild the party.

He urged them to hit the ground running and ensure that members of the party actively participate in the E-registration of members in line with the new electoral guidelines as prescribed by the Electoral Act 2025, which was recently signed into law.

In an interview, the State Chairman, Mr Igwe, assured that the new leadership would work tirelessly to reposition the party and ensure victory during the 2027 general elections.

According to him, “disagreements and internal conflicts are common in party politics, we will prioritise reconciliation among members.

Igwe expressed confidence that many members who defected from the party would soon return once internal disputes were resolved.