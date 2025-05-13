PDP Inaugurates 39 New BoT Members

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday inaugurated 39 new members of it’s Board of Trusteees (BoT). The BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, while inaugurating the new members at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, said they were nominees of states and zones.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other members inaugurated included: Labaran Maku, Ibrahim Shekarau, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Samuel Ortom and Nimota Ibrahim.

Wabara said the nomination of the new members was based on their dedication, experience and unwavering loyalty to the party. He described the occasion as not only a celebration of a new beginning, but also a reaffirmation of collective commitment to the values and principles of PDP.

He said: “Your role as members of the board is not only to guide and support the leadership of the party but also to act as a stabilising force in times of challenges and uncertainties.

“Today’s inauguration is particularly significant as we prepare to navigate the evolving political landscape and work tirelessly to restore PDP as the foremost party in Nigeria.

“The task ahead is demanding, but with unity, determination and unwavering commitment to the principles of democracy, we shall overcome.”

