PDP In ICU, Says Ex- Benue Gov Suswam Amid Internal Crisis

Amid growing internal strife within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has declared that the opposition party is now in a political “Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” warning that its survival hinges on urgent and decisive intervention.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Tuesday, Suswam offered a sobering assessment of the party’s current state, stating that many Nigerians are closely watching to see whether the PDP will collapse or recover.

“It is incumbent upon the PDP governors to ensure that the party is rescued,” Suswam said. “Many people are waiting to see the ultimate end of the party.

Whether there will be light at the end of the tunnel through the intervention of Senator Bukola Saraki remains to be seen in the coming days. For now, the PDP is in the hospital, currently in the ICU, but it can be saved if the proper medicines are taken.”

The former governor’s remarks follow a surprise appearance by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, at the PDP’s expanded Governors’ Forum meeting held in Abuja.

The meeting marked Wike’s first public engagement with the party in months, coming against the backdrop of heightened internal divisions, leadership tussles, and a wave of defections weakening the PDP’s national cohesion.

Suswam’s comments have reignited debate over the future of the PDP, once Nigeria’s dominant political force.

