PDP, Ighodalo Present Three More Witnesses As Edo Election Tribunal Resumes Hearing

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo, on Wednesday presented three more witnesses l, alleging widespread irregularities in the September 21, 2024, governorship election.

The witnesses, from Etsako West, Etsako East, and Ovia South West Local Government Areas, testified before the Justice Wilfred Kpochi-led tribunal.

Destiny Oghayerio Enabulele, one of the witnesses, claimed that there was no prior recording of sensitive materials deployed by INEC to 19 polling units in Ovia South West Local Government Area.

“These are documents I personally examined carefully to arrive at my witness statement on oath,” Enabulele said.

However, a drama unfolded when it was discovered that some documents relied upon by Babah Idenobhe, a witness from Etsako West Local Government Area, were certified by INEC on January 8, 2025, while his statement on oath was deposed to October 10, 2024. Idenobhe had claimed over-voting in three polling units in his local government area.

Moses Agbukor, another witness from Etsako East Local Government Area, also alleged over-voting and non-prior recording of sensitive materials.

“The witness prayed the court to admit his party’s Ward Collation Agent Tag and his witness statement on oath as evidence for the petitioners.

Counsels to INEC, Governor Monday Okpebholo, and the APC, however, objected to the admissibility of the tendered documents, reserving their grounds for the final written addresses. Justice Kpochi provisionally admitted the documents in evidence and adjourned the sitting until Thursday for continuation of hearing.

