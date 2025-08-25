PDP Holds NEC Meeting In Abuja, Sets Sights On 2027 Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently holding its 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja amid a lively and convivial atmosphere, as members sang and cheered to signal renewed unity and determination.

The meeting, which is expected to commence at 2:00 PM, brings together the PDP’s top leadership, including governors, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), and other key stakeholders from across Nigeria.

With the 2027 general elections on the horizon, the NEC gathering is a strategic moment for the PDP to strengthen its internal structures and reposition as Nigeria’s leading opposition party.

High on the agenda is deliberation on the highly anticipated report of the National Zoning Committee and preparations for the forthcoming national convention.

The meeting is expected to further solidify the PDP’s resolve to provide a credible alternative and deliver on its vision to rescue and rebuild Nigeria.

The 102nd NEC meeting reflects the party’s efforts to foster internal cohesion, rally members nationwide, and consolidate its strategies to return to power come 2027.