PDP Holds Caucus Meeting, Set For NEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday held its caucus meeting at the Bauchi governor’s lodge in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting came after the party adjourned on Monday, May 26 , following its failure to exhaust all the items on its agenda, including issues around the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

After the cactus meeting, the party will hold its NEC meeting. Although the PDP fixed it for noon, it has now been moved to 2 pm and will be held at the PDP secretariat annex, the Legacy House.

According to the PDP, Tuesday’s NEC meeting aims to address critical issues affecting the party, including strategies for upcoming political engagements”.

The NEC, one of the highest decision-making organs of the PDP, comprises of Party National Chairman and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC), state governors, serving and former presidents, former vice-presidents, the chairman and secretary of the Board of Trustees (BoT), principal officers of the National Assembly, state chairpersons, former governors, and founding members, among others

