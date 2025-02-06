PDP Hold Crucial Meeting In Anambra, Inaugurates Standing Committees

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, on Wednesday, February 5, held a crucial meeting to inaugurate standing committees to help reposition the party ahead of future tasks.

These committees include: the Strategic Planning and Policy Development Committee, Grassroots Mobilization and Outreach Committee, Reconciliation and Unity Committee, Fundraising and Resource Mobilization Committee, Media and Communication Committee, as well as State Elders Committee.

Speaking during the event held in Awka, the Chairman of the party in Anambra, Comrade Chidi Chidebe, said that each member being inaugurated into any of the committees was selected based on experience, loyalty, capacity, and dedication to the PDP.

He said that the formation of the committees would lay the foundation for a stronger, more united, and more strategic PDP in the state; adding that it would ensure that the party remains well-structured, deeply connected to the grassroots, and fully prepared to reclaim its rightful place in governance.

He said that the State Executive Committee, in line with the provisions of our party’s constitution, has carefully constituted the committees to drive the affairs of the party in critical areas.

According to him, each committee was carefully assigned specific mandates critical to the growth, strengthening, and repositioning of the party in the state. He urged the committee members to work hard for greater tasks ahead.

“People of Anambra State are watching, waiting, and hoping that the PDP will rise again to provide credible leadership and governance.

“Our mission is not just to win elections, but also to rebuild the trust and confidence of Ndi-Anambra in our party. Achieving this will require unity, discipline, grassroots engagement, and well-thought-out strategies.

“The responsibility of ensuring a strong, united, and formidable PDP in Anambra State now rests on our shoulders. We cannot afford to fail.

“Therefore, I urge the newly inaugurated members to see this assignment as a serious responsibility, and not just another title. This is the moment to rise and rebuild our party. Let us embrace it with dedication,” he concluded.

The highpoint of the meeting was the adoption and affirmation of the resolution of the South East Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) meeting held at the Government House, Enugu, on January 24, 2025.

Motion for adoption of the resolution of the Enugu meeting was moved by the former chairman of PDP in the state, Hon. Ebuka Igwe, and seconded by the chairman of the party in Anambra East local government area, Barr. Chijioke Celestine Ofoegbunam.

The Zonal Executive Committee meeting resolved that the Leader of the party in the Southeast is the Executive Governor of Enugu State, HE Barr. Mba; that Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh-Okoye is the authentic National Secretary of the party, in line with the judgement of the Appeal Court in Enugu; and that zoning of Zonal Working Committee offices as zoned to each state is recognised and upheld.

