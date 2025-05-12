PDP Has No Path To Victory In 2027 Election – Wike

Share

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, on Monday, claimed that the Peoples Democratic Party PDP) has no path to victory in the 2027 elections unless it confronts internal divisions and selfish agendas.

Wike, who made the declaration during his monthly media briefing in Abuja, expressed deep concern over what he described as the party’s self-inflicted wounds and leadership failure.

The former governor of Rivers State and a prominent PDP figure criticized the backlash faced by the current governor of Delta State and his predecessor over their political choices, particularly the decision to support President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike further questioned the silence over similar political alignments within the PDP itself.

He accused the PDP leadership of tolerating impunity and failing to function like a serious opposition party ready to challenge the ruling APC.

Highlighting his contributions, Wike reminded the party of his political strength during the 2023 general elections.

READ ALSO

He issued a stern warning to PDP leaders about the consequences of exclusionary politics and internal manipulation.

“Leadership is key, if you don’t show the right leadership you will suffer for it and this is what I have been saying,” Wike stated, lamenting what he perceives as a vacuum of strategic direction in the party.

“When people talk about the governor of Delta State and his predecessor moving out of PDP to APC, what wrong did he do? That he said he was going to support Tinubu, that was the crime.

“But the Chairman of the BoT who is the conscience of the party adopted Otti for second tenure. Why are people not commenting about that? The Chairman of PDP BoT adopted Alex Otti, governor under Labour Party, for second tenure.

“No opposition party allows impunity, it’s only the ruling party. Opposition is going to organize itself to take over the affairs of government.

“How many times have they made efforts? How many people have you wooed? Rather they are after Wike; they abandoned what they are supposed to do – the only crime is that Wike is a minister under APC government.

“I’m the only former governor who did not support the presidential candidate but made sure PDP won 100 percent in the governorship, State Assembly and National Assembly.

“Let any sitting governor or former governor come out to say that happened in their states.

“If PDP doesn’t take care, watch out for what will happen because selfish interest can kill an organization. You haven’t won an election but you are excluding people.”

Share