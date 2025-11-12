PDP Has Decayed From Head – Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in deep crisis, describing the opposition party as “decaying from the head.”

Fayose made the remark on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Politics Today, where he blamed PDP’s ongoing internal troubles on leadership failure and warned that more governors would soon dump the party.

“When fish decays from the body, you can salvage it, but when it decays from the head, you cannot salvage it. Currently, the PDP has decayed from the head,” Fayose said.

The former governor, who is a member of the Nyesom Wike-led bloc within the PDP, maintained that he has been honest about the party’s problems and would continue to speak the truth, even as he remains a loyal member.

“I have not come here for one day to deceive Nigerians about PDP, and I’ve not hidden the fact that I will never leave the PDP,” he said.

“But I have also not hidden the fact that I am a great supporter of the President as a Yoruba man. I stand to be corrected – PDP is in trouble.”

Fayose predicted more defections from the opposition party, naming Plateau and Taraba State governors as the next likely to leave.

“Another one will leave very soon. The governor of Plateau will leave. But I’m telling you again, after the governor of Plateau, another governor will leave,” he added.

The PDP is currently embroiled in a leadership crisis ahead of its national convention scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The party has split into two factions, one loyal to acting National Chairman Umar Damagum, and another aligned with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

Adding to the turmoil, the Federal High Court in Abuja on October 31 halted the PDP convention, ruling that the party failed to conduct valid state congresses as required by the 1999 Constitution, INEC guidelines, and its own constitution.

However, on November 4, the Oyo State High Court issued a counter-order, directing the party and Damagum to proceed with the convention.