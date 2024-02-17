PDP Hails Tinubu’s Decision To Upgrade Kwara Diagnostic Centre

…Decries neglect of PDP-initiated projects by AbdulRazaq’s govt

The Kwara State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lauded the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government to include Harmony Advanced Diagnostic Centre, Ilorin, a legacy project of the PDP government in Kwara State, among the health facilities slated for upgrading across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

A statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Olusegun Olusola Adewara (Sholyments), said, “Despite Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s persistent attempts to undermine all projects initiated by the Saraki/PDP administration, including his relentless efforts to kill Harmony Advanced Diagnostic Centre and other important Kwara projects, this action by the Federal Government further vindicates the PDP’s regime. It underscores our commitment to establishing institutions for the progress of Kwara before Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration sets the state on a backward trajectory since his inception in 2019.”

The statement particularly commended President Tinubu’s government for its approach to building upon the legacies of the PDP administration.

This move by the federal government, the statement added, was a pointer to the fact that government must be seen as a continuum by all political players who are interested in state-building.

In the same vein, the PDP has also implored President Tinubu to explore the revitalisation of the Shonga Farm Holdings, Cargo Terminals at Ilorin Airport, Aviation College and the Water Reticulation agenda, all of which, according to the party, “have unjustly suffered vicious attacks under the AbdulRazaq-led government and are at the brink of collapse solely because they were initiated by the PDP/Saraki’s administration.

“It is imperative to recognise that the vision behind Shonga farm is to establish Kwara state as a hub of mechanised farming capable of contributing to food security and producing farm products in commercial quantity, especially in this challenging time our country is facing.

“Similarly, the Cargo Terminal at Ilorin Airport was strategically put in place by the Saraki-led PDP administration to play a pivotal role in facilitating cross-border businesses, particularly as Kwara is transitioning to an industrial state.

“It is our hope that Governor AbdulRazaq would utilise the remaining part of his tenure to rectify the wrongs and prevent Kwara from further deteriorating under his administration’s watch.”