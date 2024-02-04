PDP Hails Members-Elect In Sokoto Re-Run Election

The Sokoto State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has facilitated with the Members-Elect for Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency, Hon Umar Yusuf Yabo and Bodinga North State Constituency, in the State Assembly, Hon Abubakar Magaji for their victory in their respective re-run elections.

It would be recalled that the Court of Appeal in Abuja ordered re-run elections in the Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency, as well as the Bodinga and Tambuwal State Constituencies.

The PDP also commends its supporters across the constituencies as well as its supporters in all parts of Sokoto State for their efforts and dedication despite intimidation by agents of the Sokoto State Government, who were bent on rigging the process in favour of APC candidates.

A statement signed by the party Publicity Secretary, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, also said the party commended the party leaders and elders for their dedication which led to this tremendous success, as such clearly manifests the strength, acceptance, and wide support that PDP enjoys throughout the state.

The party assures its supporters that very soon a stakeholders meeting will be called to strengthen the course of the PDP toward the 2027 general elections.

“Our Leader in the state, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal remains ready and capable to spearhead the party to success and to ensure that the party waxes stronger in Sokoto State”,

The PDP however, totally rejects the outcome of the re-run Election in Tambuwal West State Constituency, which it described as a political daylight robbery by some bigwigs of the Sokoto State Government, who snatched the ballot box of one of the polling units already won by the PDP and changed the results in favour of APC candidate

“Our party condemns the barbaric act and alerts stakeholders and indeed, the people of the entire state of the type of characters that lead the politics and government of the APC in Sokoto State”.