PDP Hails Court’s Decision On Ahmed’s Bail

The Kwara state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the judiciary, particularly the Federal High Court, for its decision regarding what the party called a politically motivated case against former Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

The Party commended the Federal High Court for rejecting the attempt by the EFCC to incarcerate “our esteemed former Governor, His Excellency, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed on trumped-up charges”.

In a statement issued in Ilorin on Saturday by the Party’s State Publicity Secretary, Mr Olusegun Olusola Adewara (Sholyments), the Party acknowledged the Judiciary’s role as the last hope of the common and oppressed man, noting that the Federal High Court’s determination to reject EFCC’s “impunity is an inspiration to the people of Kwara”.

“Notwithstanding, we wish to express our concern over the suspicious conduct of the EFCC, particularly the North Central command which appears to have offered itself as a willing tool in the hands of the APC-led administration in Kwara state.

We believe that an agency charged with the responsibility of fighting corruption must be said to have neutrality, integrity, and commitment to the principle of the Rule of Law.