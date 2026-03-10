PDP Guber Aspirant Warns Against Thuggery In Benue

The 2027 gubernatorial contender in Benue State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. Peter Terwase Tortiv-Ato, yesterday warned against the rising wave of political thuggery in the state.

Engr.Tortiv-Ato who was reacting to the violent Sunday attack by suspected thugs of a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the Senator Emmanuel Udende and other worshippers during a Thanksgiving Service at the House of Solutions Church of All Nations in Kpe-Aya Tsua, Mbagbera community of Vandeikya Local Government Area, said the rising political thuggery in the state poses grave threats to public safety, and democratic activities in the state.

Senator Udende represents Benue North East Senatorial District covering Jechira (Vandeikya/ Konshisha LGAs; Sankera (covering Katsina-Ala, Logo, Ukum LGAs) as well as Kwande/Ushongo LGAs.

Witnesses said the thugs, chanting “No Alia, No Benue” had blocked the Senator’s convoy, beat up his staff and supporters, destroyed their vehicles and property belonging to the Church.