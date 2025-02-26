PDP Group To Wike: You’ve No Moral Basis To Accuse Wabara Of Antiparty Activity

Share

A group, PDP Frontiers for Change and Prog ress, has cautioned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to watch his comments against the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Adolphus Wabara.

The group said Wike had no moral basis to accuse Wabara of anti-party activity. Wike, according to the group, lost the moral right to accuse any PDP member of anti-party activity, the moment he accepted to serve in APC’s government while claiming to be a PDP member.

National Coordinator of the group, Emeka Yellow Ikpegbu, while responding to Wike’s outburst against Wabara at the PDP’s South South Zonal Congress held in Calabar, Cross River State on Saturday noted that Wabara’s comments over Governor Alex Otti’s infrastructural strides in Abia State, “were not only the incontrovertible truth, but also aimed at wooing the Governor to the PDP ahead of 2027.”

Share

Please follow and like us: