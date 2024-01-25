PDP group seeks Makinde, Adeleke’s intervention in Ondo crisis

A group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Crusader Group (PDPCG), has asked Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, to intervene in the crisis rocking the party in Ondo State. Coordinator of the group, Hon. Mayokun Akinmoladun, said the intervention of the governors in the crisis would enable the par- ty to be repositioned ahead of the November 16 gover- norship election in the state.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Hon Fatai Adams, has been suspended from office by members of the State Working Committee, while Hon. Tola Alabere has been appointed as act- ing chairman, worsening the crisis rocking the party. Speaking at the end of a meeting of the group in Akure, Akinmoladun lamented the way the affairs of the party was being han- dled by the highest organs of the party both at the state and at the national levels. However, he said the PDP Crusaders are committed to addressing internal chal- lenges within the state working committee, to put to rest any existing crisis, saying that peace is necessary before the forthcoming election.