PDP Group Kicks Over Nomination of BoT Member For Southwest

A group within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), PDP Crusader has kicked against the nomination of a Board of Trustees (BoT) member representing the Southwest geo-political zone.

The group also alleged planned imposition of the Chairman of the party in Ondo State to replace Hon. Fatai Adams who died after a brief illness last week.

The Coordinator of the group, Hon. Mayokun Akinmoladun said the person nominated as the BoT member was not a member of the PDP in the State and wondered how he got nomination to the hierarchy of the party at the national level.

In his statement, Akinmoladun said the party’s reward system would not make people work for the success of the party in the forthcoming election.

Also, the group queried the activities of some leaders of the party who removed the late Chairman of the party, Adams before the death.

Akinmoladun in the statement said “We frown at the autocratic and one-man show of former governor of this state whereby he singlehandedly without carrying the State Executive Committee (SEC) along, or the Elders Committee or any structure of the party along nominated someone who is not a member of PDP as a BOT member of the party representing South West for Ondo State slot.

“This is unacceptable, it is dehumanizing and frustrating. It is a calculated attempt to run PDP down to the level the party will become unstable.”

“A lot of things are being traced to the fact that the former governor did not like PDP and it is a plan to destroy PDP. We, at the PDP Crusader group are calling on the national leadership of the party to wade into the situation of Ondo state for the party to stand firm as a party to contest the next gubernatorial election in the state

“For peace to reign in Ondo PDP, the circumstances surrounding the death of Ondo PDP must be explained by the state working committee in Ondo.