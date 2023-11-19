PDP Govs, Wike Battle For Control Of NWC

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, have clashed again weeks after the failed attempt to remove Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara. Fubara, Wike’s godson and successor, survived impeachment plot against him on October 30, by some members of the state House of Assembly loyal to the minister.

PDP governors, who summoned an emergency meeting immediately, were able to convince their colleagues from other political parties, to prevail on President Bola Tinubu to halt the move because of its danger to the nation’s democracy. But last Tuesday, they renewed their fight. This time, it was over the national secretary of the party, which temporarily became vacant after the occupant, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, went to contest for the Imo State governorship.

Anyanwu, who was thought to be in Owerri, Imo State, to do post-mortem of the November 11 governorship election that he lost to Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was at PDP national secretariat early morning, Tuesday, barely two days after the election, and announced that he has resumed duties as National Secretary.

This was despite court orders served on him and the party by an Enugu High Court, stopping him “from presenting himself or being recognised as the National Secretary of PDP, or engaging in the role, until the motion on notice is heard on November 27.” The South East stake- holders of the party had earlier nominated former National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye, to replace Anyanwu as national secretary.

The zone’s leaders had also obtained two court orders on October 20 and 23, respectively, directing the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to recognise Ude-Okoye as national secretary but both orders were not obeyed. Sources at the PDP national secretariat told Sunday Telegraph that Ude-Okoye was to be sworn-in that Tuesday based on another court order by Justice C.O Ajah of Enugu High Court on November 7, which held that the interim order compelling the PDP to recognise him as the valid National Secretary remains in force until the hearing of the motion on notice on November 27, or the determination of the appeal in the appellate court.

Said the source: “Anyanwu’s action was to prevent Ude-Okoye from being sworn-in as national secretary that day during the NWC meeting, in compliance with the court order. He came with his own court order.” According to the source, Ude-Okoye is being propelled by the PDP governors while Anyanwu has Wike’s backing. “A member of the NWC told Wike of the plan to swear-in Ude-Okoye by the NWC at the meeting, who then told Anyanwu to resume work immediately.

That is why he came that day, and he made sure it was recorded and posted on PDP social media platform,” the source added. Recall that the former Rivers State governor had last month, objected to the call by the acting Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Adolphus Wabara, asking the NWC to ease off Anyanwu of his position since he was PDP’s candidate for the Imo State election.

Wabara had stated in his letter dated October 12, and addressed to the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagun, that; “The usual practice is for him to have resigned earlier. However, in the wisdom of the NWC, he was allowed to continue in of- fice till now. “Nonetheless, the BoT, as the conscience of the party, has the constitutional authority to caution any member of the party acting in a way contrary to the guiding principles of our party and this is one of them.

“It is, therefore, against the background of the above that the board wishes to put it on record and state categorically that the NWC should do the right thing by ensuring that the Imo State governorship candidate resigns from office immediately and focus on the election, which is less than 30 days away.” But Wike in his letter to the BoT Chairman on October 16, said the party organ lacked the authority to determine, who occupies the office of national secretary, and advised PDP to avoid any issue that would trigger crisis in the party, before the November 11 governorship election.

He also argued that, “if and when a vacancy occurs, the responsibility of deciding who and how the vacancy will be filled is that of the entire southern states to which the position was zoned and not only the South East geopolitical, as your letter under reference appears to be suggesting.” Sunday Telegraph was unable to confirm the court order Anyanwu obtained, but Damagun, told journalists after the NWC meeting on Tuesday, that there were conflicting court orders.

He said the party has suspended the reported resumption of Senator Anyanwu as national secretary until the conflicting court orders relating to the national secretaryship was resolved, disclosing that the Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Kosheodo, was told to continue to act as national secretary pending the resolution of the crisis. It was gathered that the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, advised that the status quo should be maintained since Anyanwu had also gotten a court order over the matter.

“All this is about the structure of the PDP. Even Damagun has lobbied to become substantive national chairman, but nobody is supporting him. Just wait until after the court has decided election petitions.” According to him, the governors have decided not to act now until they are sure their positions are secured, after the Supreme Court has decided all the election petitions.

“There will be a realignment by December, or next year after the court judgement but I can tell you, the governors are not in good terms with Wike, including (Seyi) Makinde; they have fallen out,” he added. PDP has not had National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting since its presidential primaries in May last year. The National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, could not respond to calls on his mobile, on why the party’s NEC could not meet for over a year.