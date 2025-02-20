PDP Govs To Tinubu: Restore Law, Order In Osun

Share

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have described as disturbing, the resort to self-help by political players in Osun State, which they noted, has led to the loss of lives and destruction of property in the state.

The governors in a statement by the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum Senator Bala Mohammed, condemned the resort to violence as a means of settling political and legal disputes and warned all those fanning the embers of discord to desist forthwith.

Mohammed who is also Bauchi State governor, recalled that Osun State governor Ademola Adeleke had warned about the imminent breakdown of law and order and appealed to the responsible authorities to act to forestall it.

According to the governor, “political leadership should be about patriotic sacrifice and service to the people and not about bloodbath and violent criminal conducts.”

He called on all the stakeholders in Osun State to abide by the law, adding that their conduct ought to have been guided by the provisions of extant laws in a democratic society.

Governor Mohammed appealed to President Bola Tinubu, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Inspector General of Police and the heads of other law enforcement agencies, “to move quickly and direct all law enforcement agencies to without further delay, contain the situation in Osun State, restore law and order and guarantee the preservation of lives and property before it spirals out of control.”

According to him, there are no partisan divides or ideological divisions in the protection of lives and property.

“Every political leader should be serving the people and working towards their safety, protection, and welfare,” he stated.

He commended Governor Adeleke for his timely warning in the form of statements he issued before the violence erupted and said his action was a mark of exemplary leadership.

Mohammed stated that PDP governors are desirous of seeing a full and total return to normalcy in Osun State, the restoration of law and order, and the quick identification and decisive trial of all those charged with violent disruption of the peace in Osun State.

