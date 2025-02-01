PDP Govs To FG: Your Harsh Policies Killing Nigerians

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has urged the Federal Government to rejig its macro-economic policies to stop the hardship that they have inflicted on Nigerians in the past one year. This was as major political defections hit the party as top political figures in Delta State, including Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North, Barr. Chukwiji, Chief London, Over-Do, Juan Governor and a.formrr Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Hon. Chika Ossai, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), over alleged ill-treatment. Nwoko who resigned in a letter, dated, January 30, 2025, said PDP in the state hoodwinked his vision to advance Delta North, denied him inclusiveness and internally marginalized him. But the Governors maintained that no meaningful or impactful achievements would be achieved across the country unless the harsh policies and pro- grammes of the Federal Government are revisited.

The Governors came to this conclusion after re-viewing the performance of PDP member states in particular, and the state of the nation in general, as well as developments in the party, as at the end of 2024. They noted that the monumental socio-economic, security, infrastructure and other challenges that confronted the coun- try during the period un- der review, scored PDP Governors very high, having pursued policies and programmes that not only ameliorated the Federal Government inflicted hardship on the people, but aimed at creating the foundation for sustainable development in their vari- ous states.

The Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the Forum, Sen. Bala A. Mo- hammed, supported by his Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Vice Chairman, Elder Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta – Host), Dr. Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Dr. Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Sen Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Sen Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Pastor Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah (Enugu), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Bayo Lawal (Deputy Governor (Oyo) and Dr. Emmanuel Agbo (D.G PDP Governors’ Forum), in Asaba yesterday examined all the notices re- quired by law and hailed the ongoing reconcilation efforts, validly urged the National Working Com- mittee (NWC) of the par- ty to reschedule NEC to March 13, 2025.

The Forum commended the valiant and patriotic Armed Forces and Security Agencies for maintaining the frontline in securing the country and the gains of the gallant personnel against banditry and terrorism but reviewed with deep concern, the resurgence of brazen non-state actors, and called for the strength- ening of the nation’s secu- rity architecture. “The Forum enjoined Nigerians not to despair in the face of the prevailing hardships with the firm assurance that the PDP will remain committed to returning our great nation to the glorious days of pre2015 era of manageable costs of living, security of lives and property and greater unity and pros- perity for all citizens”, the Chairman of the Forum, Sen. Mohammed said. The Forum lauded the Host Governor Oborev- wori for recording giant strides in infrastructure, environmental remedia- tion, empowerment and combating insecurity, and for the hospitality and the friendly disposition of his state, which he said “yield- ed a successful, well-struc- tured and impactful meet- ing.”

