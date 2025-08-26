PDP Govs To ADC: Our Party Much Formidable Since Your Exit

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the party has become much more formidable and focused since some of its members joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The governors who were reacting to attack on them by the ADC, for holding their meeting in Gusau, Zamafara State capital days after attack that claimed lives of the citizens of the state, explained that the meeting was planned weeks before the attack.

Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, who signed the statement, alleged that ADC’s “inordinate sense of entitlement, constituted a huge clog to the wheel of national unity and harmony.”

Agbo noted that security situation in the country was of grave concern to the PDP governors that it took center stage in the deliberation and resolution as contained in their communique.

He stated that ADC should have done better by empathising through a visit to the affected states rather than playing to the gallery. Agbo said: “The meeting extensively deliberated on the state of the nation, the security situation amongst other critical issues of national interest and at the end of the day issued a communique that created time and space to comment on the state of insecurity and security reforms.”