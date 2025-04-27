PDP Govs: State of Emergency In Rivers Unconstitutional

Share

Governors elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have asked the Supreme Court to declare as unconstitutional the stated of emergency rule imposed on Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

The apex court is yet to fix a date for hearing.

The suit, filed on March 27, 2025, is marked SC/CV/329/2025 and was brought by governors from Adamawa, Enugu, Osun, Oyo, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Plateau, Delta, Taraba, Zamfara, and Bayelsa states.

The governors argued that President Bola Tinubu lacked constitutional authority to suspend a democratically elected governor and deputy governor.

They claim it violates Sections 1(2), 5(2), and 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Furthermore, the governors challenged the appointment of Retired Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator

They submitted that same is unconstitutional.

They further argued that the President cannot replace elected officials with an unelected appointee under a state of emergency.

It was also their contention that the National Assembly’s approval was unconstitutional because it used a voice vote instead of securing a two-thirds majority from all members, as required by law.

In addition, the governors argued that the conditions for declaring a state of emergency under Section 305 were not properly met.

They, however, want an order declaring the proclamation unlawful and unconstitutional.

They also want an order reinstating Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and State Assembly members.

They equally prayed for an order declaring Ibok-Ete Ibas’ appointment unlawful.

Also, they are praying for an order restraining the President from suspending any governor or interfering with the constitutional functions of governors, particularly opposition governors.

The governors said that although they are not directly affected, they were pursuing the case to defend democracy and set a constitutional precedent.

The Supreme Court’s decision will likely have major implications for the relationship between federal and state governments in Nigeria.

