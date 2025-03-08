PDP Govs Not Funding El-Rufai, Obi 2027 Joint Ticket 

Share

The People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has denied the news making the rounds that five governors of the party are financing the 2027 proposed presidential ticket of Nasir el-Rufai and Peter Obi.

The Director General of PDP-GF, Emmanuel Agbo, in a statement issued on Saturday, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being behind the rumour.

The statement said PDP governors are not ready to auction the party “through lowlife grifters who are allegedly working behind the scenes to support a potential Nasir El-Rufai/Peter Obi presidential ticket in the 2027 election.”

It added that as a formidable party, “all organs of the party have continually been engaged in attaining reconciliation across the board and reconsolidation of progressive development made in our subnational to ameliorate the lives of our people.”

The forum said it was obvious that the people it described as mischief makers and detractors, “who are bewildered at the way and manner PDP governors are daily performing to pull the people out of economic hardship despite the intimidation by the ruling APC, are only intimidated and can only throw mud at our good works.”

It, however, assured that PDP will not allow ‘enemies of progress’ and ‘agents of confusion’ to gaslight the Nigerian people to draw wrong and erroneous conclusions.

“Our principles are for equity, social justice, sincerity of purpose, accountability, enthronement of undefiled electoral process, enhancement of the lives of the people, and propagation of humanity,” the PDP-GF stated.

It added that PDP governors, as disciplined leaders and stakeholders, will support whoever emerges as the party’s flag-bearer in 2027.

