PDP, Govs Mourn Edwin Clark

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and governors elected on its platform have described the death of elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark as a national loss.

PDP in statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the late leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) stood for the right and wellbeing of the people and fought as an unrelenting advocate for justice, equity and fairness in the country.

“He was an outstanding voice in the demand for true federalism, resource control, openness in governance and prudent management of the country’s resources,” the party stated.

It noted Clark’s activism and contributions to Nigeria’s political development, and said he was at the forefront of various national reforms, where he demonstrated that the essence of leadership is in the pursuit of the good of others.

“Our party acknowledges Chief Clark’s advisory roles to the President Goodluck Jonathan-led PDP government which contributed immensely to the success of that administration in its delivery of unprecedented socio-economic, infrastructural development, employment, business opportunities resulting in better living standard for Nigerians,” PDP noted.

The party regretted that the Ijaw leader died at a time Nigeria and humanity needed his wise counsel and firm voice of direction the most.

PDP governors also in a statement by Director General of PDP Governors’ Forum Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, noted Clark’s

unwavering dedication to the unity and progress of Nigeria through true federalism.

The state chief executives stated that the late elder statesman’s tireless advocacy for the rights of the Niger Delta region that is plagued by environmental degredation, left an indelible mark on our nation.

“The Ijaw nation has lost its father-figure, an irrepressible voice and their Izon-Ibe Kikilowe (the Ijaw man who was taking care of the Ijaw tribe),” the governors said.

They added that as an unpretentious federalist, Clark left indelible footprints as a nationalist for the inspiring roles he played in the Middle-Belt Leaders Forum and as leader of Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

“Nigerians have lost the irrepressible voice of a distinguished patriot, a relentless advocate for unity in diversity, true federalism, justice and equity; and a tireless advocate for justice, equality and human rights, a passionate champion of the people, a brilliant mind, whose generous spirit will continue to inspire all Nigerians to work more towards a more just, equitable, and compassionate society,” PDP governors stated.

