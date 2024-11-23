PDP Govs Meets, Discuss Crucial Issues Affecting Party

Share

The Governors elected on the platform of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are currently meeting in Jos, Plateau State to discuss relevant issues of governance affecting the party and the nation in general.

New Telegraph gathered that the PDP Governors, under the umbrella of the PDP Governors’ Forum will,

During the meeting will review the just concluded elections in Edo and Ondo states where the party lost in the two governorship elections during the meeting.

Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed who is also the Chairman of the forum in his opening remarks reiterated the party’s dedication to providing good governance to the people through the elected governors under the party.

The Governor emphasized the PDP’s unity and its position as an unbreakable political party offering Nigerians hope and good governance.

“We are here on the Plateau, and Governor Mutfwang has shown us that Plateau is indeed a melting pot where everyone is welcome.

“The PDP remains an indivisible party. Despite minor hiccups, we are united with all organs and leaders of the party.

“We will continue to work together to provide Nigerians with opportunities for better governance,” Mohammed affirmed.

However, the Oyo State Governor and Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Seyi Makinde, also reassured PDP supporters of the governors determination to reform the party and restore its leadership role in Nigeria.

Present at the meeting are the Governors from Zamfara, Oyo, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, and Plateau.

Delta and Enugu States Governors were represented while other states not represented at the meeting include Osun, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states.

