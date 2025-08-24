PDP Govs Insist On Nov 15 Nat’l Convention

The Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and others against obstructing the national convention of the party scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15, 2025.

This is contained in a communiqué made available to Sunday Telegraph following the end of its 7th meeting held on Saturday, in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

The PDP governors’ forum reaffirmed its full support for the resolutions of the 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) held in July 2025 regarding the November 15, 2025, national convention of the party.

The governors urged members to resist attempts to derail the convention, describing the PDP as the only democratic institution and viable alternative for restoring Nigeria to the path of good governance and development.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, the Forum’s Chairman and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed said the governors deliberated extensively on the state of the nation, insecurity, the erosion of democratic values, and preparations for the party’s forthcoming national convention.

“The Forum reaffirms its full commitment to the resolutions of the 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of July 2025 regarding the November 15 National Convention.

“It urges members to resist all attempts to derail the convention by anti-party forces; but to see the PDP as the only democratic institution and viable alternative for restoring Nigeria along the path of good governance and national development,” the communiqué partly read.