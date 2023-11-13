PDP Govs: Good Stewardship Won Diri Re-Election

The Governors on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday attributed the re-election of Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, for another four in office, to the good stewardship he rendered to the people of the state in his first term in office.

The governors in a statement issued by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Cyril Maduabum, said Governor Diri fought a well-deserved victory; “a victory and validation for hard work, good governance engendered by enthroning a culture of peaceful coexistence, unity, progressive and people-oriented, and people driven agenda.”

Maduabum commended the governor for his fair-mindedness and even spread of infrastructural projects to all sections and segments of the state in his first term.

“The forum also notes the governor’s peace initiatives across the state and party immediately on assumption of office in 2019, which created the enabling environment for his developmental projects and programmes to thrive.

“We are confident that Senator Diri would continue to deliver life-changing dividends of democracy to the indigenes and residents of the state, who affirmed their choice by voting for him again at the polls,” he stated.

He however urged him to be magnanimous in victory and expressed appreciation to all PDP governors for the massive support to Governor Diri before and on the day of the election.

The DG also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for ensuring the integrity of the election through the proper usage of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in instilling public confidence in the electoral process.