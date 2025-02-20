PDP Govs’ Forum Backs Adeleke Amid Osun LG Crisis

Share

The People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) has expressed deep concern over the recent political violence in Osun State, condemning the loss of lives and destruction of property.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, and made available to New Telegraph, the Forum reaffirmed its solidarity with Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, commending his proactive efforts in warning against the breakdown of law and order before the crisis escalated.

“The concern of the PDPGF stems from the fact that Governor Adeleke had foreseen and warned about the imminent breakdown of law and order, appealing to the relevant authorities to act swiftly,” the statement read.

The Forum criticized political actors resorting to violence instead of following legal and democratic processes.

“We condemn in its entirety the resort to self-help by political players whose conduct ought to have been guided by the provisions of extant laws in a democratic society,” it added.

Calling for urgent federal intervention, the PDPGF urged President Bola Tinubu, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the Inspector-General of Police, and other security agencies to restore peace in Osun State.

“The law enforcement agencies must act decisively to contain the situation, restore law and order, and protect lives and property before it spirals out of control,” the Forum emphasized.

The PDGF further stressed that political leadership should prioritize service to the people over violence, stating that there should be no partisan or ideological divisions when it comes to security and public welfare.

The Forum concluded by demanding the swift prosecution of those responsible for inciting violence, reiterating its commitment to ensuring normalcy returns to Osun State.

