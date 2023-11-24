PDP Govs Express Mixed Feelings Over A’Court Judgments

…Support INEC’s probe into off-cycle guber poll

Governors of the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed mixed feelings over judgements delivered by Court of Appeal panels on the election appeals before them.

Two PDP governors, Caleb Mutfwang and Dauda Lawal of Plateau and Zamfara States respectively, were sacked by the appellate court.

PDP governors who met in Abuja on Thursday reviewed some of the judgments, but re-stated confidence in the judiciary to do justice.

Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum (PDP-GF) Senator Bala Mohammed who read a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, expressed the belief that “the Supreme Court will do justice in the cases where we recorded temporary setbacks like Zamfara and Plateau States.”

Mohammed who is Bauchi State governor, also disclosed that the meeting reviewed the off-season elections in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo States.

“We support the decision of INEC to investigate the allegation of the existence of pre-filled result sheets even before elections started in some places to ensure the confidence of the people in the electoral process,” he stated.

The meeting, Governor Mohammed added, requested the Federal Government to prioritise the introduction of a new Revenue Allocation Formula that gives more money to states and local governments to enable them to meet their increased responsibilities.

The meeting was attended by four PDP governors and four deputy governors.