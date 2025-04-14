PDP Govs Disown Opposition Coalition, Back Koshoedo As Acting Nat’l Secretary

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, on Monday, distanced itself from the emerging coalition of opposition politicians, making it clear that the party is not entering into any alliance ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Rising from a closed-door meeting held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the Forum, under the leadership of Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, emphasized its commitment to the internal restructuring of the PDP rather than forming pre-election coalitions.

The meeting, which was convened amid growing speculations about a grand opposition alliance, also deepened the ongoing leadership tussle in the party, as the governors formally threw their weight behind Deputy National Secretary Setonji Koshoedo to act as the National Secretary, pending further resolutions.

READ ALSO:

This development comes days after former Vice President and PDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, announced the formation of a new opposition alliance aimed at unseating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The alliance is believed to include the former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, among other prominent political figures.

Atiku had described the coalition as a necessary step to rescue Nigeria from what he termed the failings of the Tinubu administration. The announcement followed El-Rufai’s recent defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), citing a lack of internal democracy in the APC since Tinubu assumed office.

Meanwhile, the 2023 presidential candidate of the SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo, confirmed that talks were ongoing between Atiku, Obi, and the SDP, suggesting that if the politicians agree to align with the party’s values, they could form a formidable force capable of defeating and retiring both Tinubu and the APC in the next elections.

In a related development, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, alleged that El-Rufai is acting as a placeholder for Atiku in the SDP in the event that the PDP denies the former vice president its 2027 presidential ticket.

As the political realignments gather momentum, the PDP Governors’ Forum’s statement signals that the party leadership may be charting a different course from its former standard-bearer and other opposition figures ahead of the next general elections.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

