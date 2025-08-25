PDP Govs Defend Zamfara Meeting, Knocks ADC

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Monday defended its meeting held in Zamfara State on Saturday, faulting the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for what it described as an attempt to politicise human lives.

New Telegraph recalls that a few days after attacks claimed lives in parts of Zamfara, PDP governors convened their meeting in Gusau, the state capital, on Friday and Saturday.

Reacting to the meeting, the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Sunday called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara, accusing the PDP Governors of lacking empathy for human lives and being solely driven by the quest for power.

In response, the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Emmanuel Agbo, described the ADC’s statement as an irresponsible attack, adding that playing politics and trying to gain political capital with human lives isn’t our stock in trade, as is characteristic of the ADC.

Agbo stated that since some members left the party for the ADC, the PDP has grown stronger, more focused, and determined to stay on course.

It stated, “The Zamfara meeting was scheduled and not a spur-of-the-moment thing. ADC should have done better by empathising through a visit to the affected states than playing to the gallery.

“The meeting extensively deliberated on the state of the nation, the security situation, amongst other critical issues of national interest and at the end of the day issued a communique that created time and space to comment on the state of insecurity and security reforms as follows.

“The forum particularly commends initiatives by the government of Zamfara State in significantly curbing insecurity within the state, but condemns the continued monstrous killings in Katsina, Plateau, Niger and Benue States and other parts of the country and calls on the federal government to be more responsive to the lives and properties of the citizenry.

“Since their exit, the PDP has become much more formidable and focused, with clear determination to have our eyes on the ball.

“The ADC before now, with their inordinate sense of entitlement, constituted a huge clog to the wheel of national unity and harmony.

“That the ADC couldn’t see that much isn’t surprising, as the prodigal son wasn’t known to have any pity on his father’s fortune.

“The ADC, having made a decision akin to entering a One Chance vehicle, is again reminded that, like the proverbial forgiving father to the prodigal son, the PDP still has our arms and doors widely open to them if they genuinely act remorsefully in repentance.”