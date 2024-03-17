PDP, Govs Congratulate Mbah On Birthday

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and governors elected on the platform of the party have congratulated Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah on his 52nd birthday.

In separate statements issued on Sunday, PDP and the governors, described Mbah as “Insightful leader.”

Speaking in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, PDP said the governor “is a courageous, humble and compassionate leader.”

The party stated that Mbah is an insightful administrator, who continues to commit his recourses, experience, skills and leadership capacity towards the unity, stability and development of Enugu State and the nation, Nigeria.

It noted that the governor rose through the years and has held different positions before his election as Enugu governor last year, and commended his transformational leadership in infrastructure development, citizen empowerment and human capital development.

PDP governors in a statement by the Director General of the PDP Governors’ Forum Cyril Maduabum acknowledged Mbah’s pragmatic approach to purposeful leadership delivery “as witnessed through the reinforcement of law and order, safety of lives and property, as well as the provision of enabling and conducive environment for ease of doing business in the state.”

The state chief executives noted that in the last nine months, the governor has scored A-class in educational infrastructure and System upgrade.

“Equally, much impact is being felt in flood and erosion control measures, road infrastructure networks linking several LGAs to promote his administration’s mega farming ventures against poverty and unemployment, skills development and empowerment programmes for youths and women aside other people-friendly initiatives.

“Perhaps the greatest game changer is the conceptuatualisation and development of a New Enugu City,” the assured.