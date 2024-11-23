PDP Govs Call For Unity, Economic Reform, Electoral Justice

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has emphasized the need for unity within the party, urgent economic reforms, and a reform of the electoral system.

The PDP Governors made the call during the forum’s 7th meeting held in Jos, Plateau State.

Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor of Bauchi State Sen. Bala Mohammed while reading the communique of the Forums in Jos said the party is committed to addressing divisions within its ranks and ensuring unity ahead of the next general elections.

“The Forum is strongly advising the NWC to call NEC latest by the first week of February 2025 to allow for elaborate consultations with critical stakeholders of the Party.

“The period between November and February is to address the existential problems confronting the Party, with a deliberate timeline of activities within the period under review to address issues of leadership and litigations confronting the Party”.

The forum also expressed sadness over the severe economic challenges facing Nigeria, calling on the President to urgently review the country’s economic policies.

They condemned the ongoing hardships inflicted on Nigerians under the policies of the APC-led federal government.

Furthermore, the PDP governors expressed concern over recent electoral irregularities, specifically in Edo and Ondo States, accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of manipulating results to favor the ruling APC.

In addition, the forum expressed condolences over the recent disasters in Plateau and Jigawa States and pledged their support for the affected communities.

The PDP governors also thanked the Plateau State government for hosting the event and showcasing the state’s progress, particularly in areas such as social services, tourism, and transportation.

The PDP Governors communique also affirmed its commitment to reclaiming political power in Nigeria, with the party’s leaders expressing optimism about regaining their rightful place in the country’s political landscape by 2027.

