PDP Govs Alleged Militarization Of By-Elections, Vote Buying

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have expressed concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the country.

In a communiqué at the end of its meeting in Zamfara State at the weekend, the opposition party governors condemned the “over-militarisation” of the August 16 by-elections, claiming that they were characterized by widespread irregularities, vote buying and violence.

They condemned the persistent killings in Katsina, Plateau, Niger, Benue, and other states. But the group praised the Zamfara State Government for the efforts it is making to tackle insecurity. The governor asked the Federal Government to do more to protect life and property.

The communiqué said: “The forum commends the commendable efforts of the Zamfara State Government in significantly curbing insecurity within the state.

“However, we remain deeply concerned by the continued loss of lives and property in Katsina, Plateau, Niger, Benue, and other affected states.

“We urge the Federal Government to adopt a more proactive and responsive approach to addressing the worsening security situation nationwide.”