PDP Governorship Candidate Ajayi, Others, Rejoin APC In Ondo

Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State and governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Agboola Ajayi, has officially rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC), leading several other party members into the ruling platform.

Ajayi, who served as Deputy Governor under the late Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu during his first term, announced his return to APC in Igbekebo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area. He stated that the move is aimed at strengthening both the reelection bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the administration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Ondo State.

Speaking at the Kiribo Ward registration event, Ajayi affirmed that his membership in APC enables him to actively participate in party activities and contribute to the implementation of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s “Our Ease” agenda and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

Reflecting on his political journey, Ajayi said:

“You will recall that I was a member of APC before. I became a Deputy Governor there. At the time, there could have been misunderstandings and I left, but I am back fully now. Ondo State is bigger than all of us, and this is about the Nigeria project. We should come together to add value to the system and support the transformative policies of the government.”

He drew parallels with Kenya’s political reconciliation between Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, emphasizing the importance of unity for the progress of the country. Ajayi commended President Tinubu for his bold economic reforms, noting that the policies in place have laid a solid foundation for national growth and stability. He expressed optimism that with collective support, the President would continue transforming Nigeria over his second term.

Ajayi also praised Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration, highlighting the government’s infrastructural projects and socio-economic interventions.

At the event, Hon. Babatunde Kolawole, Special Adviser to Governor Aiyedatiwa on Legislative and Party Affairs, welcomed Ajayi, describing his return as a major value addition to APC. Kolawole emphasized that Ajayi’s experience and political strength would reinforce the party’s developmental agenda and consolidate support for the 2027 elections.

Similarly, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, APC state Chairman, described Ajayi as a grassroots politician and mobilizer, noting that his return strengthens APC’s unity in Ondo State. He added that the party is now positioned as a one-party state, with virtually all key political leaders in Ondo aligned under the APC banner, paving the way for a successful 2027 election.

Ajayi’s move is expected to solidify APC’s dominance in Ondo State and enhance collaboration between state and federal leadership for the implementation of strategic developmental policies.