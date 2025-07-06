PDP Governors Committed To Rebuilding The Party, Says Olafeso

Recent developments in the polity indicate that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is hemorrhaging with massive defection of its leaders, amid crises. But in this in interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, a former National Vice Chairman of the South-West and a member of the General Olagusoye Oyinlola-led National Reconciliation Committee of the party says the party will soon return to sound footing

How do you see the current development in the polity as regards the PDP?

Thank you very much. Concerning the uncertainty of whether the 100th NEC of the party would hold. NEC was held and the decisions taken are being executed. For the very first time, we have been able to reconcile our National Working Committee and refocus them in the roles and responsibilities towards the party. The party is up and running and I believe we are better off. Now, we have written to INEC, for the July 23rd NEC meeting that will take place on the way forward to our convention. It is important to say that the party after so many months of crisis is beginning to heal up and we are excited at what is happening. On the other hand, we are taking lessons away from what has happened in the past and we are taking a judicious look at what is happening in Nigeria.

One major point that has been critical to the progress of the PDP happens to be the issue of the secretary of the party. Now, it is believed that Anyanwu is Wike’s candidate. Do you see him serving the interest of the party or that of Wike?

Not complying with the constitution and articles of the party. You can be close to somebody but, your official responsibility is your official responsibility. It’s a team work and the NWC is one. The idea is that the team would have to work together and it’s not only Anyanwu. We have an acting chairman and all the major members of the NWC. So, it’s not an individual thing. Anyanwu can’t replace our constitution nor can he do anything without the constitution. We are not particularly bothered about his association with others but his job.

What about the fear that the South-East is not positively disposed to his candidacy but preferred another Sunday Ude-Okoye?

I must admit that there are challenges in that direction but it is the duty and responsibility of the leadership of the party to work through the situation that we find ourselves in. We were able to pacify the leadership of the South-East but it was just two months and our convention was at hand. So, I cannot tell you that the South East is 100% happy but, we have to be cautious about the situation of the courts and other players but we have to bring everybody back together.

Talking about bringing everybody back together, how do you describe the achievement of the reconciliation committees so far?

There are two reconciliation committees. One is being led by Gen Olagusoye Oyinlola and that one is reconciling the six geo-political zones of which I am a member and we are almost concluding our work toward the primaries. The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki is handling major issues like preparation for the National Convention. Bukola Saraki has done so much work for the party in this regard. Concerning the resentment of the party, we are moving forward and kudos to him for his leadership role and for standing by the party in its most difficult time.

Your committee is reconciling members across the six geo-political zones but, how do you describe the exit of Governors Eno and Obovewerei from the party to the APC? What’s your view about that?

They’ve moved on. Our view is that leadership should be handed over to people who are interested in the party. It’s an indication of their own quality of leadership and we have learnt our lessons that we don’t handover leadership of the party to those who are not properly known. In short, the party is looking for highly quality people to take up responsibilities in our party henceforth.

Talking about the movement to ADC. Quite a number of big personalities from the PDP have moved to the Coalition party. How do you see that?

We are not going to abuse anybody neither, are we not going to take cognizance of the role they have played. It is within our party to plead with our leaders to return to base, stabilize and reconcile ourselves because the grass is never greener on the other side. And there is none of us that will look at his face in the mirror without seeing that there are some things we ought to have done in the past that we didn’t do.

The role of the privileged class of the PDP decided that they are not going to exert their leadership experience to reconcile home, walking out of the house they built, hoping to find another home out there. How can you not fight and ensure that your house is freed from marauders and it does not show a sign of good leadership. We are still appealing to them that they should kindly return home and let’s salvage the party together.

Governors occupy a very strong place in every political party. How strong and committed are the PDP governors in various states now to the reconciliation and progress of the party?

They are very committed. It was their efforts that actually made reconciliation easy. If you were in Abuja between the 28th and 30th you won’t imagine that we will be able to. So, let me celebrate their outstanding leadership and admonish them to do more so that our party can be united again.

What’s happening in Zamfara State. There are fears that he might leave as well as Governor Fintiri of Adamawa State?

Perish the idea because neither will leave the party. Our governors are united. It’s just a social media rumor.

What do you think about the APC that is receiving all these defectors? What do you think might have influenced their decision to defect?

Hunger, guilty feelings, lack of patriotism is one that someone would be given the highest position in the party and still defect to another party but, we can only wish them well but, sooner rather than later they will learn their lessons too.

To what extent do you think Nigerians should look forward to the PDP?

You see with all the years of experience and what we have been through, we are the true party that the Nigerian people can actually look up to. We have a track record of what we did when we were there for 16 years. Some are very good and some not very good but then, we have enough institutional memory to navigate ourselves for the better Nigeria so that our people will not be slaughtered like chickens by marauders, bandits and kidnappers and without consequences. Under PDP, the nation should be able to meet its responsibilities of securing the lives of the people and create an enabling welfare environment where every Nigerian counts and that’s what we are working at.

But the security situation has been terrible in recent times especially in Benue and Plateau. How do you see that?

The security situations are not limited to those places alone as it’s in other places like Nasarawa, Ondo. So, we have to go back to the drawing table and redefine the architecture of securing the nation starting from the border, ensuring our security forces are well motivated to meet their responsibilities and we the individuals too should remember that without the country we won’t be called Nigerians and we have people that make sure our sovereignty is protected.

On a final note, it is said that politicians promote insecurity especially to create division in the state in order to weaponise it, leading to the voting out of an existing government. It has reportedly happened in Benue…

Let me be honest with you. I will not react to matters of security based on rumour. It has to be proven beyond reasonable doubt, so that you will not create further problems by reacting to rumour. But, the reality of it is that our nation is not safe. It is neither Benue nor Plateau alone but the entire nation. It is affecting the ability to feed ourselves, move around and the ability to be free in the country we were all born in. So, the truth is it is far beyond that because what we need to do is to ask the federal, state and local government and all the traditional institutions and individuals to pay more attention to security.

The security agencies should be more committed to their job. Remember the president asked them the other day about how many people have they been able to arrest in connection to this?

It is said that there is more to it that meets the eye, hence the President called for reconciliations to resolve the issue?

Resolve with criminals? Is that the mandate of the Presidency? It is completely irrational and idiotic. It can’t solve the problem. If those are the things that they are jumping out there, they are unserious politicians and the people must find a way of kicking them out. Reconciling with criminals that have taken lives and properties? What country are we living in? It is unreasonable and unimaginable that we will be dealing with the lives of our people with such levity just because we want to remain in power.