PDP-GF Tells Govs: Guber Office Call To Service

The People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has called on governors elected on the platform of the party to bring their vast experiences and earlier career endeavours to bear in delivering democratic dividends to the people.

Director General of the forum, Cyril Maduabum, in a congratulatory message to the newly sworn-in governors, noted that the gubernatorial office is a call to service unto the people of various states and the nation in general.

“The forum is particularly grateful to God for the election and inauguration of very capable hands to pilot the ship of various PDP states at this time,” Maduabum stated.

He urged them to be focused, disciplined, diligent and professional in running the affairs of their respective states, assuring that the PDP-GF would support and provide a “conducive environment through peer review activities and other actions geared towards excellence in office.

“As they assume duties in the exalted office of governor, it is our prayer that God will give them the wisdom, discernment, ability, and resources – both human and material – to face the challenges of statecraft.

“We have high hopes that they will prove their leadership capacities as a result of their vast experiences and earlier career endeavours.”

Maduabum further urged them to reciprocate the trust and mandate given to them by their people, party leaders and stakeholders.

Three PDP governors – Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Umaru Ahmadu Finitiri (Adamawa), were sworn in for a second term in office, while 10 were newly elected.