PDP Fixes National Convention For November

Following the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, July 24, the party has fixed its national elective convention for November 2025.
Speaking at a press conference in Abuja after the party’s 101st National Executive Committee meeting, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, announced that the convention will now take place in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, instead of the previously announced venue, Kano.
