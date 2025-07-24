New Telegraph

July 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. PDP Fixes National…

PDP Fixes National Convention For November

Following the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, July 24, the party has fixed its national elective convention for November 2025.

READ ALSO

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja after the party’s 101st National Executive Committee meeting, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, announced that the convention will now take place in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, instead of the previously announced venue, Kano.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Tinubu Urges APC Govs To Improve Grassroots Governance
Read Next

APC: Nat’l Chairman Burden – Yilwatda