PDP Felicitates Tambuwal @60, Says He’s A Committed Patriot, Democrat

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sokoto State Chapter, has congratulated the former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary.

Senator Tambuwal remains a patriotic leader, democrat, and bridge-builder whose commitment to national unity, democratic progress, and the socio-economic well-being of the people of Sokoto State and Nigeria at large remains exemplary and enduring.

In a statement issued by Hon. Muhammad Bello Aliyu Goronyo, Chairman of the PDP Sokoto State Chapter, it was further stated that throughout his distinguished service as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Governor, and now as Senator, his record of public service continues to inspire trust, development, and responsible leadership across political lines.

The Sokoto PDP family, in solidarity with the people of the State, celebrates an accomplished statesman whose vision, humility, and dedication to the common good have shaped public governance and national discourse in positive ways.

The party prays that Almighty Allah grants His Excellency many more years of good health, wisdom, and greater accomplishments in the service of humanity.