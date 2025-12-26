PDP Faults FG’s Communication Over U.S. Strike On Terrorists⁩

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the Federal Government’s handling of public communication following the reported United States military strike on terrorist assets in Nigeria, describing it as ineffective and poorly coordinated.

In a press statement signed on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, the opposition party expressed concern that Nigerians first learned about the operation through verified social media platforms of U.S. President, Donald Trump and other American officials, rather than from Nigerian authorities.

The PDP noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs only issued a vague statement several hours later, merely offering a passive confirmation of the Federal Government’s awareness and cooperation in the operation.

According to the party, this approach raised serious questions about national communication protocols on sensitive security matters.

While acknowledging the importance of international cooperation in combating terrorism and other serious crimes, the PDP said it was deeply worried by a situation in which foreign powers announced security operations on Nigerian soil before the Nigerian government addressed its own citizens.

The party argued that such an “inverted communication structure” neither reassures Nigerians nor strengthens public confidence in government, especially against the backdrop of past reports that U.S. military forces had previously operated in Nigeria without the knowledge or approval of the authorities.

The PDP stressed that the Federal Government ought to have been the first to officially brief Nigerians in order to properly sensitise the public, rather than reacting to information already circulating globally.

It warned that failure to do so creates the impression that the government may have been taken unawares by the development.

The opposition party further urged the Federal Government to ensure that any defence or security agreement with the United States prioritises joint operations, knowledge sharing and capacity building for Nigerian security forces, rather than externally driven “precision attacks.”

According to the PDP, sustainable solutions to insecurity can only be achieved through collaboration that strengthens Nigeria’s internal security architecture and preserves national sovereignty.