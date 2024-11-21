PDP Far More Mature Than APC – Sowunmi

Share

Former Ogun State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi on Wednesday claimed that the opposition party is more mature in handling governance issues than the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sowunmi, who made this assertion while speaking in an interview with newsmen, disputed the view that the PDP is performing poorly as an opposition party and it is dead.

The PDP chieftain criticized APC’s style of opposition before ascending to power, saying that people cannot expect the PDP to play opposition in a way that will demarket Nigeria.

READ ALSO

However, Siwunni explained that the PDP is currently embroiled in a leadership crisis, and insists that the party will never die

“PDP is this PDP? Who killed it? A party that did not die when Obasanjo tore his card, a party that did not die when Jonathan stood down, a party that did not die all these years is going to die, PDP dieth not

“Do you think that nonsense they (APC) were doing, calling people into the streets every day, shaming the country, running up and down the place demarketing the country, refusing Jonathan to buy arms to fight insecurity is how to run a country?

“We (PDP) are far more mature than them because we understand what it means to protect the territorial integrity and the brand equity of Nigeria, that is why we don’t go out of the way to go and demarket the country like they were doing,” Sowunmi said.

He said that what constitutes playing opposition is having an alternative viewpoint to the policies of the ruling party which PDP does, insisting that playing opposition should not involve telling lies about the country and making it ungovernable.

Share

Please follow and like us: