PDP Factions Bicker Over Conduct Of Parallel Congresses In Ebonyi

The internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remained unabated in Ebonyi State as rival factions bickered over the conduct of parallel state congresses held last Saturday in the state.

One faction of the party held a state congress at the party’s secretariat along the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway in Abakaliki and elected members of the State Working Committee (SWC) to run the party’s affairs for the next four years.

The congress reportedly attracted a large turnout of delegates and party members, who extolled the peaceful conduct of the ward, local government and state congresses.

Officials from the PDP National Secretariat were said to have monitored the exercise, while representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies also observed the process.

The exercise began at about 11:30 a.m. with the accreditation of delegates, after which members of the new state executive committee were elected.

At the end of the exercise, Chukwuma Igwe emerged as the factional state chairman of the party.

Addressing newsmen, Igwe pledged that the new leadership would work tirelessly to reposition the party and ensure victory during the 2027 Nigerian general election.

He maintained that despite the current challenges, the PDP remains a grassroots political party in Ebonyi State.

According to him, “Disagreements and internal conflicts are common in party politics, but we will prioritise reconciliation among members.”

“One of my priorities will be to reconcile all aggrieved members and bring everyone together to work in the interest of the party,” he said.

“We are already in opposition and cannot afford to fight among ourselves.”

Igwe expressed confidence that many members who defected from the party would soon return once internal disputes are resolved.

“PDP was once the ruling party in the state and it is still very much on ground. By the time we put our house in order, people will see a brand new PDP,” he added.

However, another faction of the PDP in the state dismissed the congress as an illegal and unauthorised gathering.

In a statement signed by the factional State Publicity Secretary, Nwafor Richard Nwali, the group insisted that no state congress was held in Ebonyi and urged the public to disregard claims made by the rival faction.

The statement noted that the party had already conducted its legitimate congress on November 2, 2024, which produced its leadership.

It further reiterated that Onyema Peter Nwele remains the recognised chairman of the party in Ebonyi State.