PDP Faction Warns Wike’s Group Against Forceful Occupation Of Party Secretariat

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the group loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike against resort to self-help, by either forcibly or in connivance with security forces, gain access to and occupy its national secretariat of the party property.

A former National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu who is now Secretary of Caretaker Committee set up by the Wike led group, had told journalists in Abuja on Thursday, that the PDP national secretariat which has been sealed by police since November last year, would be opened next Monday.

But the other faction PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Ini Emembong, said the case regarding the secretariat is still pending before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The party told the group even instituted the case that it “cannot resort to self-help, until judgment is delivered in the matter.” According to the statement, “Any attempt to enter and occupy these property will be a resort to self-help and an affront to the time-tested principle of law that parties who have submitted to the jurisdiction of courts should not act in ways that will render nugatory, the powers of the Court.”

Emembong on behalf of his faction however, disclosed that it has written to the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command reminding them that the secretariat is still a res before the Federal High Court, Abuja, and the Court of Appeal.

“This statement serves to remind all the dramatis personae, especially the Police Force, which is a party on record in the said matter, that any action taken to grant access to anybody, pending the determination of the suit, is contempt of the court.

“We assure that we will deploy all legal means to defend our property from trespass. Responsibility for any injury to persons or damage to property arising therefrom should be placed.